MANILA, Philippines – China's Huawei may soon be able to work with US companies for setting standards on new 5G networks, according to a Reuters report, Thursday, May 7, Philippine time.

Anonymous sources point to concerned parties coming close to signing off on a new rule that would allow the beleaguered company some working leeway in the US. The US Commerce Department put Huawei in an "entity list" in May 2019, leaving many US companies unable to work freely with the world's largest telecoms equipment provider without special permissions.

Google is one of the biggest examples of US companies being affected by the Huawei blacklisting, with the former being unable to provide the latter with its licensed Android OS, and Google Mobile Services.

The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei over alleged security concerns. The US, over the year, has urged allies to box Huawei out, particularly when it came to the rollout of 5G infrastructure. The Reuters report said that such moves have put the US at a disadvantage in "standards setting meetings" for future telecoms infrastructure, with Huawei purportedly gaining "a stronger voice as US engineers sat back in silence."

It is in these standards meetings that companies are able to vie for their technologies and patents to be considered essential to the standard, the report said.

Under these circumstances, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the department is coming up with a new rule to address the matter. The rule, currently being drafted and subject to change, will allow US companies and US engineers to participate in these standards setting sessions and organizations in which Huawei is also a member.

The draft is reported to be under final review, and would have to go under clearance from other agencies as well – a process that has no definite timeline, and may open the proposed rule to objections from other US agencies.

The draft is under final review at the Commerce Department and, if cleared, would go to other agencies for approval, the people said. It is unclear how long the full process will take or if another agency will object.

Some US officials have voiced out the need for the amendment of rules in dealing with Huawei in order to balance both security and having a voice in developing standards for 5G.

The report also noted that in April, 6 US senators sent a letter to the secretaries of the Commerce, State, Defense, and Energy departments asking for urgent regulations that would somewhat supersede the rules on entity listing, and allow the US to participate in the standards meetings. – Rappler.com