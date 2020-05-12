MANILA, Philippines – Facebook shut down Instagram Lite, a streamlined version of Instagram meant for emerging markets.

The shut down, first reported on Monday, May 11, by Android Police, was corroborated by a statement received by TechCrunch.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the shutdown, which apparently happened back in mid-April. Said Facebook's spokesperson, “We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love.”

At its 2018 launch, Instagram Lite was about 1/55 the size of the actual Instagram application with a 573 kilobyte file size. On Android, the app was ranked 22nd in the Philippines under Google Play's Social category.

Facebook said it was looking to take its learnings from the Lite version to develop a newer Instagram Lite-type app, though there's no launch timeframe for this as of yet.

For now, users are instructed to either use the main Instagram app or try using the mobile web version on their phones. – Rappler.com