MANILA, Philippines – Work messaging platform Slack experienced an outage, Wednesday, May 13, Philippine time. The problems started around 7:30 am, according to user reports on DownDetector. A huge concentration of the reports came from Japan and the southwest coast of the US.

The top problem was "connecting," consisting 73% of the reports, followed by "sending messages" at 24%.

Slack confirmed the reports on their Slack Status account on Twitter:

Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly. https://t.co/AIFE2fp8u5 — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 12, 2020

Users are unable to connect to Slack. We are investigating and will provide an update shortly. https://t.co/AALbQGsDHq — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 13, 2020

The official Slack account tweeted about the outage as well:

You may be unable to connect to Slack at the moment. We're very sorry for the disruption and we're doing our best to get you back online as fast as we can. Please follow along here: https://t.co/WqzwGMsZaj — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 13, 2020

According to Slack Status, customers have "started seeing improvements" as of 8:43 am, with reports of some accounts returning to normal. – Rappler.com