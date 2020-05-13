MANILA, Philippines – Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (THPS) 1 and 2 return as Activision Blizzard announces the remaster for the classic skateboarding game, which first became popular in the PlayStation (PS) 1 era.

Vicarious Visions, the studio behind the remaster of another PlayStation classic, Crash Bandicoot, will be helming the THPS remake. The new game will have all the original levels, pro skaters, and tricks. While they're calling it a remaster, the game appears to be more of a remake with its graphics updated to modern standards, and recreated levels and characters. According to IGN, the code for how the in-game skateboard handles is the only part lifted from the original game, with the rest of the game being recreated from the ground up.

The cast includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist – names even casual fans occasionally tuning it to the X Games back then may remember.

The songs from the originals will also be making the jump.

The games will release on September 4, 2020, on the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and PC through the Epic platform.

“The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today,” said Tony Hawk in a press release from the publisher. “I’m excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers – and existing fans – to grow the sport even further.”

Many of the original developers have worked on the remaster according to studio head Jen Oneal. “Getting the chance to bring back the original two games which had such a meaningful impact not only on gaming, but on an entire sports genre, has been an epic experience for our team, many of whom worked on the original series” said Oneal.

The remaster will come as a bundle, and will be jointly called Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. – Rappler.com