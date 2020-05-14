MANILA, Philippines – US President Donald Trump extended an executive order that would bar American companies from using telecommunications equipment made by other companies which the government believes pose a national security risk. This extension will be in place until May 2021.

Reuters reported Thursday, May 14, the order invoked the country's International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This allows the president to have regulatory authority over commerce in times of a national emergency.

Trump's 2019 ban did not explicitly name companies, but does hamper the operations of some Chinese telecommunication companies, namely Huawei and ZTE.

Due to concerns regarding national security, Huawei was added to an economic blacklist in May 2019, but a license has allowed Huawei to still buy some US-made goods to lessen issues for its customers. Many of these customers operate wireless networks in the rural US.

Reuters adds the US Commerce Department may also extend a license allowing US companies to keep doing business with Huawei, according to a person briefed on this issue. The current license is scheduled to end Friday, May 15. – Rappler.com