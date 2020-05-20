MANILA, Philippines – League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile adaptation of popular PC multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) League of Legends, enters alpha testing soon, and has opened registration for players in the Philippines.

Here are the steps to sign up:

Go to the Google Play Store and search for League of Legends: Wild Rift or just tap on this link. On the page, tap “Pre-register.” You’ll receive a message, saying that you’ll be notified when the game is available on your device.

It's only currently available to Android users. iOS users will have to wait.

To clarify, pre-registration isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get into the game’s alpha testing but you’ll have a chance of being selected. Filipino gamers are relatively lucky as the limited alpha phase will only be available for users in the Philippines and Brazil at the moment. The alpha build is expected to arrive next month, June 2020.

The announcement of the alpha testing was made via the Wild Rift page on Twitter, last Friday, May 15. The post also cleared up the confusion on a Play Store error that made it seem like the game was already available to install.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.



A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

In the same post, system requirements for the game were released as well – though those may change as the game comes closer to release. Currently, these are the requirements:

Android

1.5GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 or higher

Adreno 306 GPU



iOS

iPhone 6 or later

League of Legends: Wild Rift looks to take on the current king of smartphone MOBAs in the Philippines, Mobile Legends. The two franchises have done battle beyond the gaming realm in the past as well, with Tencent – the company that owns League of Legends – suing and winning US$2.9 million from Mobile Legends publisher Moonton over copyright claims. – Rappler.com