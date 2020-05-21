MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is doing limited testing on a new feature that would allow a user to control who can reply to their tweets.

In a blog post on Wednesday, May 20, Twitter outlined how this would work, as it's currently enabled on a limited group of users globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com.

For those who have the new feature, they'll be able to choose who can reply to a tweet. You can choose to allow everyone to reply, only have people you follow reply, or only people you mention reply.

Twitter added, "Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets."

Testing, testing...



A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your out to see it in action. pic.twitter.com/pV53mvjAVT — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

The company added how, in addition to the reply function changes, they are also going to make it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet, as there will be a new layout for replies and more accessible retweets with comments. – Rappler.com

