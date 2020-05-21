MANILA, Philippines – Samsung on Tuesday, May 19, launched the Samsung Online Store to provide consumers a way to purchase the company's products in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused physical stores to operate in limited capacity.

The shop is located on a familiar url (www.samsung.com/ph) but it now offers direct purchases from the site. Brand sites such as this one typically only have product information and specs. Now, it'll function more as an official shop.

The shopping options started to appear on the site in April but it's only now that the brand officially launched the online store.

To shop, one needs to create an account on the site. Users can also use an existing Samsung account that Samsung users sign up for to use specific services on their Samsung devices. Payments methods currently include credit card, cash-on-delivery, Grab Pay, or GCash.

Samsung also currently has a special discount for its Galaxy Buds+, which launched back in February. It's available for P3,495 from May 22 until June 14, down from its regular price of P6,990.

Samsung also said that those who will purchase the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, Note10, Note10+, A71, Note10 Lite, Galaxy Tab A10.1, Tab A8, Tab S5e, Tab S6, and Watch Active2 will receive freebies such as Galaxy Buds+, a MicroSD card, or e-vouchers and tokens worth up to P5,000, among other promos.

Purchases made through the Samsung Online Store will also come with Samsung’s official warranty. Select areas of Luzon will also be eligible for free delivery, according to Samsung, though these areas haven't been specified. – Rappler.com