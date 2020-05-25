MANILA, Philippines – Hackers with a group called Unc0ver announced on Saturday, May 23, they had released a tool allowing for the jailbreaking of iOS devices from 11 to 13.5, Wired reports.

Jailbreaking is the process of removing restrictions imposed by a manufacturer on a given device, and often comes with caveats for those who aren't technically savvy.

Reports indicated, however, this new jailbreaking tool does not drain battery life or prevent the usage of Apple-related services and associated security measures for the various apps running on Apple's mobile operating system.

Speaking with Wired, Unc0ver's lead developer Pwn20wnd said, "This jailbreak basically just adds exceptions to the existing rules," and added the tool "only enables reading new jailbreak files and parts of the file system that contain no user data."

That said, Unc0ver’s tool is said to exploit an undisclosed zero-day vulnerability. The tool also is not open source, so the hacking community has yet to fully look into the claims of the Unc0ver group regarding the app. – Rappler.com