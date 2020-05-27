MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications on Wednesday, May 27, announced a new process for upgrading to LTE-ready SIMs, following reports of SIM-jacking back in April.

The old process required subscribers to acquire a PIN code from Smart, which allowed them to migrate their number to a new LTE-capable SIM card.

But through social engineering, some individuals were able to intercept these PIN codes, and gain access to victims' accounts including their bank, email, and other online accounts.

The new process doesn't involve PIN codes, and Smart said it added "another layer of security between the phone and the SIM to make sure that the request is coming from the owner."

Steps and details on the new process can be found on this official Smart page.

Subscribers can also have the upgraded SIM delivered to their homes through the Smart Online Store at www.store.smart.com.ph.

Smart asked subscribers to stay vigilant and to never give any sensitive information to strangers. Customers are also reminded that Smart representatives will never ask for their one-time password.

To report suspected SIM-hijacking incidents, Smart subscribers can call Smart Customer Service Hotline *888. – Rappler.com