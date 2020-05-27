MANILA, Philippines – Displays with fast refresh rates have been in fashion, with brands like OnePlus and Samsung heavily marketing such features in their recent flagship models.

Realme is attempting to do the same with their new 6 and 6 Pro devices, but at much cheaper price tags. Both the 6 and the 6 Pro will carry 90Hz displays, faster than the usual 60Hz displays but also a little slower than flagship-level 120Hz displays. The higher the number, the smoother the animation and the motion on the phone as you scroll through the apps or through a webpage.

The 6’s price starts at P12,000, which is a fraction of the usual price of phones that have come with a fast display.

Here are the rest of the specs:

Helio G90T processor

6.5-inch full HD 90Hz screen

4,300 mAh battery

30W fast-charging

Rear quad-camera: 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens + black-and-white portrait lens

16MP front camera

USB Type-C

2 SIM slots + 1 MicroSD slot

Colors: comet white, comet blue

Price: P11,990 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage), P13,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The 6 Pro is more expensive but has higher specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

6.6-inch full HD 90Hz screen

4,300 mAh battery

30W fast-charging

Rear quad-camera: 64MP main camera + 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens

Dual front camera setup: 16MP wide-angle + 8MP ultra-wide angle

USB Type-C

2 SIM slots + 1 MicroSD slot

Colors: lightning red, lightning blue

Price: P16,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The 6 Pro’s screen is slightly bigger at 0.1 of an inch, has a telephoto lens instead of the standard 6’s black-and-white lens, has an extra ultra-wide camera on the front, and has the faster processor.

The phones will be available starting May 27. – Rappler.com