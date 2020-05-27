MANILA, Philippines – Local product launches are undergoing "new normal" changes as well.

Xiaomi on Tuesday, May 26, launched its first batch of new products in the Philippines for the second half of 2020, headlined by the Mi Note 10 Lite.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because Samsung also had its own Note 10 Lite launched back in February. Xiaomi's phone though will be the cheapest bearing the name, officially priced at P16,990, compared to Samsung's P29,990 Note 10 Lite.

Xiaomi has been known for offering appealing features at an affordable price. The Mi Note 10 is looking like it won't fail the brand's reputation. At the price, stand-out features include the premium-looking aesthetics with its curved AMOLED display, the front and back glass build, and the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Combined with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,260 mAh battery, the Mi Note 10 Lite offers something compelling in its price range – although the competition this year may make it less clear-cut as to who can put out the cheapest, most attractive package, inside and out.

Here are the specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear quad camera: 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro

16MP front camera

6.47-inch full HD curved AMOLED display

In-screen fingerprint unlocking

5260 mAh battery

30W fast-charging

USB Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slots

Colors: nebula purple, glacier white, midnight black

Price: P16,990 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) , P18,990 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The phone will be available starting June 4, 2020.

Xiaomi also launched budget phones Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro.

The Redmi Note 9's specs can be found below:

MediaTek Helio G85 processor

6.53-inch full HD display

Quad rear cameras: 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor

13MP front camera

USB Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slots

5,020mAh battery

18W fast charging

Colors: forest green, polar white, midnight grey

Prices: P7,990 (3GB RAM + 64GB storage), P9,990 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro's specs are listed below.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

6.67-inch full HD display

Quad-rear cameras: 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor

16MP front camera

USB Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slots

5,020mAh battery

30W fast charging

Colors: glacier white, interstellar black, aurora blue

Prices: P12,490 (6GB RAM + 64GB storage), P13,990 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)

The Redmi 9 and 9 Pro will be available starting May 27, 2020. – Rappler.com