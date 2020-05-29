MANILA, Philippines – PLDT said on Friday, May 29, it had concluded an investigation by the company's Cyber Security Operations group on its hijacked Twitter support account PLDT_Cares, finding no record of customer data being downloaded or exfiltrated from it.

On Thursday, May 28, PLDT's support account, PLDT_Cares, was taken over temporarily by a group claiming to be Anonymous Philippines.

The takeover meant the hackers could post as PLDT_Cares on Twitter, while also having access to direct messages on the account.

Under the circumstances, this also meant the hackers would have had access to all the details on the various direct messages sent to the account over time, and could hypothetically grab details they wanted if they so chose. Rappler has asked PLDT if the Twitter page, in its capacity as a support account, asks for certain customer details when providing customer help.

In a statement Friday, PLDT said "a thorough investigation conducted by our Cyber Security Operations group has shown that there is no record of customer data download or exfiltration from the @PLDT_Cares Twitter account."

The company added it would "communicate these findings to the National Privacy Commission as well." – Rappler.com