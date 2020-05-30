MANILA, Philippines – Sony has announced that it will showcase its lineup of PS5 games on June 5, Friday, Philippine time at 4 am, or June 4, Thursday, 1 pm, Pacific Daylight Time.

The digital showcase will be streamed on Sony's Twitch and YouTube channels. The announcement for the event was made on Friday, May 29, confirming online rumors of a PS5 event happening in early June.

June is also the month for the annual video game convention Electronic Entertainment Expo, which has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The expo has been unofficially replaced by individual or collective showcases by game developers, with many of them – such as Sony's – taking place in June.

There have been several games confirmed for the PS5 such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Godfall but gamers are expecting at least one or two surprise exclusives for the system.

Sony hasn't indicated in its blog announcement if it will be showing off the actual console, which its rival, Microsoft's Xbox Series X, has already done. Microsoft also held a digital games showcase for their new console in early May.

Sony, up to this point, has revealed some of the technical specs of the PS5, the "holiday 2020" release date, and the PS5 controller.

"This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation blog.

The event will lilkely just focus on the games, with more digital events to focus on other aspects of the system in the coming months. – Rappler.com