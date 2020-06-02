MANILA, Philippines – Apple on Monday, June 1, released a new version of iOS and iPadOS that patches out the jailbreaking solution released by Unc0ver group on May 23.

According to a newly released support page for iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1, the update specifically addresses the issue that "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges." The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) code for this particular patch is also telling, as it reads CVE-2020-9859: unc0ver.



The jailbreaking tool released by Unc0ver group was meant to remove restrictions imposed by Apple on its devices, and in this case, allowed the jailbreaking of devices running iOS 11 to 13.5.

The 13.5.1 update, meant for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and 7th generation iPod touch devices, effectively means jailbreakers will have to find some other way to bypass the restrictions in the future. – Rappler.com