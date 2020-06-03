MANILA, Philippines – League of Legends: Wild Rift developer Riot Games starts releasing invites to the limited alpha test of the mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in the Philippines. Owing to the popularity of the main PC title League of Legends in the Philippines, the mobile version is highly awaited in the country – with some seeing it as a legitimate challenger to what's perhaps the most popular MOBA title at the moment, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The limited alpha test will run from June 6 to June 27. Players are advised to tune in during that period as more invites will be released as testing continues. The test will also take place in Brazil from June 5 to June 26. Registration for a chance to get alpha invites began in May, but is still ongoing. Registration is done through the app's Play Store page. Invites will be sent through email.

Riot Games also showed off gameplay and characters in a developer diary, released on May 29:

Why were Brazil and the Philippines chosen for the limited alpha? In an online post, the developers joke,"Well, for one, we really love churrasco and chicken adobo. But we also wanna start in just a couple of regions where players aren’t super similar in the way they play games. This way, we get a range of feedback and data to make sure we’re hitting the mark among different groups of players!"

In the alpha test, the developers are looking to get participants' feedback on core gameplay, game systems, and infrastructure and service stability. They say that want to know "if Wild Rift lives up to your standards for a genuine League experience," how rewarding the progression systems are, and if the process of getting new playable characters called "champions" feels fair.

On June 6 to 8, servers will only be available from 6 pm to 10 pm. Succeeding days may see the servers running for a longer time.

Riot Games released additional spec information, particularly the increased requirements for the alpha test.

Regional alpha minimum specs:

Android phones only

CPU: 8-core, 1.5 GHz and above, 64-bit processors only

RAM: 3GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

Launch minimum spec targets:

Android phones

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 Ghz and above, 32-bit or 64-bit processors

RAM: 1.5GB and above

Resolution: 1280 × 720 and above

The full game will also be available on iOS for iPhone 6 models and above. – Rappler.com