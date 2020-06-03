MANILA, Philippines – Sega on Wednesday, June 3, announced it was coming out with the Game Gear Micro, a version of its old Game Gear handheld with a decidedly smaller form factor.

The Game Gear Micro, launching October 6 in Japan, comes in at around 80 millimeters in size, according to a report. .

The screen, meanwhile is about 1.15 inches, and can be literally magnified with a separately sold "Big Window" accessory.

The micro handheld will come in 4 colors: black, yellow, blue, and red. Each color of the Game Gear Micro comes with its own set of 4 games. The games for each color are:

Black: Sonic, Out Run, Royal Stone, and Puyo Puyo Tsu.

Blue: Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, and Baku Baku Animal.

Red: Game Gear Shinobi, Columns, and two Megami Tensei Gaiden games

Yellow: Shining Force, Shining Force II, Shining Force: Final Conflict, and Nazo Puyo Aruru no Ru.

The handhelds are individually sold for 4,980 yen (about $45), with Engadget reporting a 4-pack will also be coming with a 21,912 yen (around $200) price tag.

As of yet, there's no word on a western version. – Rappler.com