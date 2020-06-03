MANILA, Philippines – TikTok on Tuesday, June 2, US time, blamed a glitch for making posts with the hashtags #blacklivesmatter and #GeorgeFloyd appear unseen.

The platform was responding to complaints by black users that their posts showing the ongoing protests relating to the death of George Floyd were being suppressed, Quartz reported. The said posts were showing up with zero views on the counter.

TikTok apologized, saying this was merely a display issue. The posts apparently garnered views despite the indicator showing the opposite. TikTok said videos related to the matter have accrued over 2 billion views.

“First, to our Black community: We want you to know that we hear you and we care about your experiences on TikTok. We acknowledge and apologize to our Black creators and community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed. We don't ever want anyone to feel that way. We welcome the voices of the Black community wholeheartedly,” the apology read.

TikTok also swore to donate $3 million relief funds for the black community, and another $1 million to fight racial injustice in the US. It also took part in “Blackout Tuesday,” wherein music streaming platforms turn off some of their playlists as a form of protest, but has expanded to individuals putting an all-black image on their social media feed.

The TikTok glitch happened just as protesters are fighting to have their voices heard, and perhaps, put new CEO Kevin Mayer at an unfortunate start. Mayer, a former Disney executive, started his new job on Monday, June 1.

Social media platforms are directly in the line of fire in the ongoing protests, with Twitter facing off against US President Donald Trump, and Facebook facing its own rebellion for its perceived coddling of politicians, particularly the US president. – Rappler.com