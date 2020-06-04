MANILA, Philippines – San Beda University's portal for students and parents, sis.sanbeda.edu.ph, was hacked, Thursday, June 4.

Users trying to access the page, Thursday morning, was met with a message that read:

"Server Pawned. Greetings San Beda University! Do we have your attention now? We're expecting from you. Don't try to provoke us. This message may serve as a warning." The defacement also includes a timer for approximately 7 days from now pointing to "Doomsday."

The screenshots were sent by individuals to Rappler, who confirmed seeing the hacker's message on the defaced site when they tried to access it. Some users also posted screenshots on Twitter.

As of early afternoon, the portal is down and inaccessible.

The portal is used by students to log in to their student account to check their grades. A source says the student site also contains personal details such as address and birth date.

There has been no official explanation from the university yet. – Rappler.com