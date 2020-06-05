MANILA, Philippines – Unknown hackers targeting San Beda University republished its "Doomsday" countdown Friday, June 5. The same message was first seen on the university's defaced student portal the day prior.

The new page, hosted on collaborative software development platform Github, has a new element: a clickable "Pandora's Box" that, right now, appears to lead nowhere. Clicking on the link isn't advisable as it's unclear as to where it may lead. It's also unclear what will be released when the countdown ends several days from now.

The portal that was originally hacked on Thursday, June 4, was used by students to access their accounts to check grades, and may contain sensitivite information, such as address and birth dates.

According to the National Privacy Commission's policies, the university has a 72-hour window upon discovery of the breach to send a notification to affected data subjects. Breaches must also be reported to the commission. – Rappler.com