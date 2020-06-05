

MANILA, Philippines – Just days after the controversial anti-terror bill was passed in Congress, Facebook began its crackdown on several #JunkTerrorBill posts.

The bill has been passed by the Senate and the House. Both chambers will just need to ratify the final version before sending it to President Rodrigo Duterte for his signature.

Duterte himself also certified the bill as urgent.

Netizens and organizations alike took to social media to slam the bill’s passing, but not without a few hurdles posed by Facebook’s community standards.

A number of Filipinos shared a specific carrd.co link which included information about several movements, including #JunkTerrorBill. Facebook was quick to tag such posts as spam, leading many Filipinos to take their complaints to Twitter.

wtf @Facebook ??!



yesterday, I posted this link containing information on the Anti-Terror Bill and the black lives movement in US. and just this morning, it was tagged as “SPAM” by facebook. come on! #JUNKTERROBILLNOW #JunkTerrorBill #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VoMEcYFl8E — Aidz #MassTestingNowPH (@aidzvillareal) June 5, 2020

What part of sharing petitions of movements that have good aims is against Facebook community standards? How low and unjust are their standards? #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #BlackLivesMatter #NoStudentLeftBehind #SaveLumadSchools #MassTestingNowPH pic.twitter.com/Wo0MCVGB59 — JUNKTERRORBILL (@rileyjohns_) June 5, 2020

facebook has been taking down posts and blocking messages related to the #junkterrorbill movement and similar causes. please continue to share these links anyway!



↳ https://t.co/VYpIgNSx3U

↳ https://t.co/BCYJSLUWTJ pic.twitter.com/rZILMFHmUN — ↺ (@jaemjens) June 4, 2020

my post on facebook regarding the terror bill, lumad schools, and blm got removed?? luh nagsisimula na yung pananahimik



#JunkTerrorBilllNow #JunkTerrorBill pic.twitter.com/YJxrMRJm6N — v #OustDuterteNow (@BAMerr0r) June 5, 2020

Is it just me? Or Facebook going full rouge that it tagged this post as a spam? Can anybody help?? @Facebook



Still...#JunkTerrorBill #MassTestingNowPH #OustYouKnowWho #ActivismIsNotTerrorism pic.twitter.com/ZyA054OJEb — Mielle / #MassTestingNow #JunkTerrorBill #BLM (@tancmielle) June 5, 2020

Facebook is really out there doing their bidding for authoritarian regimes and yet blocking #JunkTerrorBill information campaigns. pic.twitter.com/fGctSnoHT5 — patricia jingco #FreeMassTestingNow (@patchagreentea) June 5, 2020

Other Filipinos who posted artwork denouncing the bill also had their Facebook posts tagged as spam.

YO FAM FACEBOOK KEEPS DELETING MY COMIC IDK WHY

(if this is still a happening tom alam na...also I'm smol don't pick on me jesus)#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #JunkTerrorBill #JunkTerrorBilllNow pic.twitter.com/wyDZv8EZ8R — Nina with the ~ (@WildEggnog) June 4, 2020

Facebook previously ran into controversies regarding moderating political posts on the platform. Most recently, CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company’s decision not to interfere with posts by US President Donald Trump. (READ: Facebook's problems can't be solved by more Facebook)

Read more about the #JunkTerrorBill petition here. – Rappler.com