MANILA, Philippines – Social media giant Facebook on Sunday, June 7, said it is now investigating multiple reports of dummy profiles created on its platform.

In a statement sent to Rappler, a Facebook company spokesperson said they are now aware of the concerns and looking into the matter raised by alarmed Filipino users.

"We understand the concerns raised by our community in the Philippines," the spokesperson said.

"We're investigating reports of suspicious activity on our platform and taking action on any accounts that we find to be in violation of our policies."

The statement comes after Filipinos across the country reported multiple accounts created in their names, most discovered starting Saturday, June 6. Victims of the dummy accounts include both activists and non-activists.

Facebook urged users to "continue reporting any accounts they believe may be inauthentic."

The Department of Justice's Office of Cybercrime will also look into the matter, with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra saying the emergence of fake accounts gives him "cause for worry."

At least 5% of Facebook's worldwide monthly active users are estimated to be fake accounts. During the 1st quarter of 2020, the company removed 1.7 billion fake accounts from its platform globally. – Rappler.com