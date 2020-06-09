MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is working towards a new system to request verification on the platform, following a shut down of the older system in 2017 and a promise to work on a new verification program for the future.

The revamped verification system was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who posted a screenshot of it on Twitter.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification”



(I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

Twitter confirmed to Techcrunch it was working on a revamped system and that Wong's sleuthing showed the future option to request verification. Twitter added it would also make the guidelines and documentation for the verification process public.

The company, however, would not add further details on a date for the public launch of the documentation or the revamped verification feature.

Twitter previously took down its old verification system in November 2017 while also removing the verified badge for a number of alt-right and white supremacist accounts. The verification badge, as it stood previously, was perceived as an endorsement of specific users. – Rappler.com