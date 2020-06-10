MANILA, Philippines – Apple will reportedly announce a shift to the processors it will be using on its Macs, switching from Intel processors to Apple's own ARM-based chips.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, June 9, Apple will be announcing the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on the week of June 22.

While the hardware transition may be relatively far off, with the report estimating a 2021 release, announcing the shift ahead of time prevents developers from receiving surprises and allows them to adjust software in accordance with the changes.

Bloomberg explains the shift to ARM-based chips was in part caused by a lack of performance gains on Intel's side.

Meanwhile, Apple's internal testing of Macs running ARM chips provided what it called "sizable improvements" compared to Intel chips, according to people familiar with the plans. – Rappler.com