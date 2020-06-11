MANILA, Philippines – Facebook said on Thursday, June 11, that it has not seen evidence of "coordinated or malicious activity" of the duplicates of its authentic user accounts that were reported over the weekend.

“We continue to review reported accounts and verify their authenticity. At this time, we have not seen evidence of the reported accounts engaging in coordinated or malicious activity focused on creating fake accounts," a Facebook spokesperson said in an email to Rappler.

"We will continue to validate the authenticity of these accounts and prioritize the removal of those that violate our policies,” the spokesperson added.

Facebook’s investigations so far indicate that there was not an anomalous surge in the creation of accounts over the weekend. It said that what it did see was a spike in the number of users reporting on alleged fake accounts.

Facebook is continuing to verify if the reported accounts are indeed fake, created with probable malicious intent, or if these are dormant accounts created by a person but never used or a secondary account created in the past but forgotten, among other causes.

The majority of the reported accounts have not been active – not posting content, sending messages or making friend requests – during Facebook’s monitoring since the reports began, the company said. (READ: 'I don’t feel safe, Facebook': After discovery of ghost accounts, users demand better account protection)

Facebook said it will continue to prioritize the removal of accounts if they violate policies on misrepresentation, the use of fake accounts, and other activities violating platform standards. Facebook's standards on misrepresentation are published here.

It will also check the authenticity of the dormant accounts, and will ask owners of these inactive accounts to provide information to verify themselves. These accounts that are currently being verified will not be able to reach others until the verification is complete. If verification fails, the account will be deleted. – Rappler.com