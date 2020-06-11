MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Visayas confirmed on its official Facebook page that its website, upv.edu.ph, was defaced on Thursday, June 11.

The school has taken down the website as their technical team does an audit of their systems, and to "ensure that no further harm will be done."

The school's statement reads:

"To all UPV constituents:

We have temporarily taken down our web server after receiving and verifying the information that there was a defacement of the UPV website. The technical team is now doing a security audit of all our systems and is taking the necessary steps to ensure that no further harm will be done. They are also proceeding to fix the affected system.

We will be providing you with more information as soon as we have the full details on this matter."

The defacement is the latest in a string of cyberattacks on schools. These include UP Cebu and San Beda University, of which the latter had its student database containing sensitive information made public. – Rappler.com