MANILA, Philippines – Sony officially unveiled their next gaming console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), in an online streaming event called "Future of Gaming," Friday, June 12.

The console is finally shown to the public, many months since Sony made the PS5 official back in October 2019.

The new console will be primarily white, with a black middle, flowing design lines, and a round stand that props the console up vertically. Two white plates seemingly sandwich the console's main body, forming a tapered look that goes wide to narrow from top to bottom. A disc drive is found on the right, along with some ports in the middle. However, there will also be a "Digital Edition" model, which will not have a disc drive.

The striking futuristic design is a new direction for the console as its predecessor, the PlayStation 4 has a more low-key appearance, with a black finish, and only made distinct by its parallelogram shape. The PS5's curved profile stands in stark contrast to its rival, the Xbox Series X, which has a black, rectangular prism design. The Series X's design was first shown off in December 2019 at the Game Awards.

A new pair of PlayStation headphones, remote control, a charging station for the controllers, and PlayStation camera were also showcased.

The reveal of the PS5 came at the end of the hour-long event, which primarily showcased some of the first batch of games coming to the system. Some of the high-profile titles are Resident Evil 8, Horizon Forbidden West, NBA 2K21, Oddworld Soulstorm, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Gran Turismo 7.

The PlayStation 5 is set to come out later this year. No price has been announced. – Rappler.com