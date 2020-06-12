MANILA, Philippines – Sony on Friday, June 12, Philippine time held its “Future of Gaming” digital show, where it not only showed off the PS5’s design, but also a number of games launching on it.

Here are all of them below. Click on the title to proceed to the trailer:

Grand Theft Auto V

The show kicked-off with the announcement that Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling games of all time, is heading to the PS5 sometime in 2021. The game, which first came out on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, will be coming with some visual, technical, and performance upgrades.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to 2018’s Marvel's Spider-Man, is coming to PS5 this holiday season. While the trailer doesn’t show-off a lot of gameplay, we see Miles Morales use his unique electric web and invisibility abilities, which are not in the original game.

Gran Turismo 7

Another PlayStation property arriving on the PS5 is Gran Turismo 7, the newest entry in the long-running racing simulator series. No release date as of yet, but we’re at least treated to driving gameplay inside the cockpit.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank are back for a new adventure in Rift Apart, which sees the pair travelling through different dimensions. This game marks the first new entry in the popular PlayStation platformer since the 2016 re-imagining of the PS2 game Ratchet & Clank.

It's one of the most eye-catching trailers in the showcase, with the duo warping across different worlds almost instantaneously. Sony has touted the PS5's ability to quickly load up massive worlds thanks to its supposedly ultra-fast storage drive. Was this trailer trying to showcase that?

Project Athia

Project Athia is a PS5 exclusive developed by Square Enix’s new studio, Luminous Productions.

Stray

In Stray, players take the role of a lost cat, who has to escape a bustling cybercity populated by robots to find its new way home. The game is scheduled to release for the PS5 next year.

Returnal

Returnal is a roguelike third-person shooter with a Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow-esque story from Housemarque, the developers of side-scrolling shoot-em-up Resogun.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

PlayStation mascot Sackboy is back in a new 3D platformer from Sumo Digital, the developers of LittleBigPlanet 3. Sony didn’t announce a release date for the game yet.

Destruction Allstars

It’s not quite Twisted Metal, but the PS5 is getting a vehicle-based multiplayer game in Destruction Allstars. No release date announced as of yet.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure game that combines visuals that look like they came straight out of a Pixar movie with fast-paced third-person combat gameplay. No release date was announced for the game.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure game coming to the PS4 and the PS5 in 2021.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Oddworld Soulstorm is a remake of the second Oddworld game, Abe’s Exoddus, a classic PlayStation hit first released in 1998. The game is scheduled to arrive on PS5 this year.

GhostWire: Tokyo

We finally got our first look at gameplay for GhostWire: Tokyo, the new action-adventure game from Tango Gameworks, the developers behind The Evil Within games. Originally announced in 2019, it's set to hit the PS5 in 2021.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT: The Far Shore is a space game from Sword & Sworcery developers Superbrothers. It’s scheduled to come out on the PS5 this holiday season.

Godfall

We also get some neat gameplay footage of Godfall, one of the first games to be revealed for the PS5. The game is set to arrive on the PS5 this holiday season.

Hitman III

Agent 47 is returning for his last group of targets. The third and final installment for the rebooted Hitman series, titled Hitman III, is coming to the PS5 on January 2021.

Solar Ash

Solar Ash is the next game of Heart Machine, the developers of the highly-acclaimed indie game, Hyper Light Drifter. The game is set to release on the PS5 some time 2021.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom is a game that will reportedly be pre-loaded onto the PS5. That means, you can play it when it ships. It’s a unique platformer that will supposedly harness all the new features of the DualSense controller.

Little Devil Inside

Little Devil Inside is described as an action RPG with survival elements set in an semi-open world. How that will play out is not entirely clear from what’s seen in the trailer. We’ll probably find out more about the game and its release another time.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K fans rejoice! NBA 2K21 is arriving on the PS5 this year, with the first trailer featuring New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson, showing off that next-gen sweat technology.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is an adventure game from the developers of Octodad: Dadliest Catch. It’s releasing on the PS4 and the PS5 this holiday season.

Demon’s Souls

As predicted by a multitude of leaks, the original Souls game, Demon’s Souls is getting a remake for the PS5. We, however, did not get a release date for the game.

Deathloop

Arkane Studios, the developers of the Dishonored series, shared gameplay footage of their new first-person shooter, titled Deathloop, which was first announced at last year’s E3. The game is expected to come out on the PS5 this holiday season.

Resident Evil VIII: Village

Zombies are out and werewolves are in in the latest entry in Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. Going by the trailer, it’s going to adopt the first-person gameplay of Resident Evil 7, with plenty of puzzles and of course, scares. It’s coming to the PS5 some time in 2021.

Pragmata

Pragmata is another game from Capcom. Not much is known about this one except that it’s launching in 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West

Last but definitely not the least, is the reveal of Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn. If the trailer is any indication, the game will build upon its predecessor’s open-world gameplay, expanding it to underwater regions. We can also surely expect new robotic beasts to hunt and combat with. However, no release date has been announced for the game. – Rappler.com