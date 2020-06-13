MANILA, Philippines – We all have old Facebook posts that we’re now probably embarrassed of. But unless we adjust our privacy settings or erase them entirely, they’re just going to be there for people to see.

The good news is Facebook now lets you delete all this content in bulk with the addition of the Manage Activity tool, making it a lot easier for you to curate content that best reflects who you are today.

The feature lets you filter all your posts by the type of content, date, or even the people tagged in them. After sorting them all out, you can either archive your posts or send them to the trash.

Archived posts are invisible to everyone but yourself. This option is suitable for more personal posts that you might want to eventually revisit, but don’t exactly want anyone else to see.

Meanwhile, you can delete posts by moving them to the trash. They stay there for 30 days unless you choose to delete them immediately or restore them in case you change your mind.

Manage Activity started rolling out for Facebook’s mobile apps last week and will eventually be available for desktop as well.

To use the feature, go to your profile, tap Go to your Activity Log, then hit Manage Activity.

In case it’s not yet available, you can also visit your profile settings, then tap Manage Posts. This option, however, doesn’t let you archive posts, only delete them. – Rappler.com