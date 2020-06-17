SAN FRANCISCO, USA – The US is letting blacklisted Chinese technology giant Huawei back into the fold when it comes to companies working together to set standards for 5G telecom networks.

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross this week announced a new rule allowing companies to share technology with Huawei for the purpose of developing standards for the new generation of wireless services.

The change returns US companies to the "status quo ante," essentially the way it was before Huawei was put on an "entity" list, when it comes to collaborations for standards-setting purposes only, not commercial purposes, Ross said Monday.

The US last year essentially shut the door to US firms sharing technology with Huawei, saying the Chinese company posed a significant risk of involvement in activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests.

The rule change is intended to make it clear that US companies can take part in setting international 5G standards in organizations that also involve Huawei.

"The Department is committed to protecting US national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging US industry to fully engage and advocate for US technologies to become international standards," Ross said in a release.

China last month warned it would take "necessary measures" to protect Huawei and other firms after the US announced new restrictions on the tech giant's purchases of semiconductor technology.

Washington has just ramped up sanctions on the company at the center of US spying allegations, cutting Huawei off from global chipmakers.

US officials have repeatedly accused the Chinese technology giant of stealing American trade secrets and aiding China's espionage efforts, ramping up tensions with the rival superpower while both sides were involved in a long-simmering trade war. Huawei has denied ties with the Beijing government. – Rappler.com