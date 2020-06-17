MANILA, Philippines – The internet is back at it again with the PlayStation 5, but instead of meme-ing the console’s design, they’re reimagining how it would look like in different color schemes.

While many praise Sony’s boldness in taking the PS5’s look to a whole new direction, some can’t help but miss the defining characteristics of previous PlayStation consoles such as having a geometric shape, a low-key appearance, and predominantly dark colors.

Sony has yet to announce alternate color schemes for the PS5, so artists across the internet took it upon themselves to create some renders and mock-ups of how they want the console to look.

Here are some of them below:

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new #PS5 I said, "if there was a black version I would buy it", so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is. #Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq — I'mDesigner.exe (@MrUnknowArtist) June 12, 2020

This black design got fans buzzing at the possibility of having a PS5 that doesn’t look different from the PS4 – same matte black colorway with blue highlights.

Or how about having a Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales-themed PS5 that could go alongside the game’s launch?

Some like the predominantly white design of the PS5, saying that they don't want the same black box again. Well, who says it has to be white or black?

This is my color concept for the new PlayStation 5. #PlayStation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/9TAZfrtdT9 — Don Armando (@_DonArmando) June 12, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch later this year. No price has been announced yet. – Rappler.com