MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) on Wednesday, June 17, said it was looking into reports of a possible hack of its student portal.

FEU's Kadiwa student coalition, through its Facebook page, alerted students shortly before 1 am of June 17 to a potential breach and exposure of some 1,000 accounts.

A hacker group called Pinoy Grayhats, Kadiwa said, was allegedly responsible.

Kadiwa added the hacker group had noted FEU's website had been at risk, security wise, but the school reportedly did not take action.

The FEU Central Student Organization called on students to also change their passwords as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a 2 am post from official student publication FEU Advocate meanwhile reported that someone going by the name DRK publicized the names of 1,000 students, alongside their student numbers and passwords, shortly before midnight of Tuesday, June 16.

FEU responded at 11 am of June 17, saying its Information Technology Services team was "investigating the matter thoroughly."

The report follows the recent hacking of San Beda University's student portal, and the defacement of UP Visayas' website. – Rappler.com