CEBU CITY, Philippines – Subdomains of the Cebu Normal University (CNU) website, particularly the Library and Journal for Higher Education (JHE), were hacked by unknown entities on Wednesday, June 17.

CNU released a statement about the incident through its Facebook page on Friday, June 19, causing students to worry about their personal data.

According to Information and Communications Technology Office (ICTO) Head Omar Roma, only the JHE data composed of names, email addresses, and list of countries were breached.

He said these are not considered sensitive personal information.

"We have already discussed this with our external ICT service provider, the CVISNET Foundation, Inc, and stringent measures have already been undertaken to secure the website," Roma said.

At 2:39 pm Friday, the CNU Learning Resource Center told students that the ICTO and CVISNET Foundation, Inc temporarily suspended the subdomain and are still investigating the data breach..

CNU students were informed that they can access the online document delivery service through an alternative link.

The hacking happened the same day the Far Eastern University reported a potential breach and exposure of some 1,000 student data.

The University of the Philippines Visayas and San Beda University earlier this month also reported cyberattacks targeting their website and student protal, respectively. – Rappler.com