MANILA, Philippines – Globe launched a new promo for its prepaid users which significantly increases the amount of data Filipinos are used to getting for the price.

For P50, Globe's offering 5GB of open access data (meaning it's usable on any website) and an additional 1GB for a Globe GoWiFi hotspot connection, with data validity for 3 days.

Comparatively, Smart Prepaid has promos such as Giga Video 50, Giga Games 50 or Giga Work 50, which offer 1GB of open access data, and then 1GB of data every day for 3 days for specific apps. For example, under Giga Video 50, you get the daily 1GB allocation for video apps such as YouTube, iWant, and iFlix. Under Giga Games 50, you get the allocation for some games such as Mobile Legends, and Clash of Clans.

Globe said its promos "were made to help everyone ease into the new normal without the worry of running out of data and being limited by a list of apps."

The P50 promos also include texts to all networks.

There are other data bundles in Globe's new batch of promos. Here's the complete list:

Go50

Data: 5GB

GoWiFi: 1GB

Unlimited texts to all networks

Validity: 3 days

Go90

Data: 8GB

GoWiFi: 1GB

Unlimited texts to all networks

Validity: 7 days

Go120

Data: 10GB

GoWiFi: 2GB

Unlimited texts to all networks

Unlimited calls to Globe/TM

Validity: 7 days

Go140

Data: 10GB

GoWiFi: 2GB

Unlimited texts to all networks

Unlimited calls to Globe/TM

Validity: 7 days

Globe's also introducing a set of "GoBOOSTERS" for the promos:

GoBOOST15: +1GB for all sites and apps, valid for 1 day

GoWATCH10: +1GB for Youtube, Netflix and other video streaming apps, valid for 1 day

GoPLAY10: +1GB for Mobile Legends, Call of Duty, and other gaming apps, valid for 1 day GoSHARE10: +1GB for Facebook, Tiktok and other social media apps, valid for 1 day

GoSHOP10: +1GB for Lazada, ZALORA and other shopping apps, valid for 1 day

GoKOREAN10: +1GB for Viu, V Live and other K-apps, valid for 1 day

GoLONGER10: +1 day validity

Customers can avail of any "GoBOOSTERS" as long as you are registered to any Go promos.

Users can register to the new Go promos via the GlobeOne App at http://glbe.co/globe-one. – Rappler.com

