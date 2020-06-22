Globe launches P50 5GB prepaid data promo
MANILA, Philippines – Globe launched a new promo for its prepaid users which significantly increases the amount of data Filipinos are used to getting for the price.
For P50, Globe's offering 5GB of open access data (meaning it's usable on any website) and an additional 1GB for a Globe GoWiFi hotspot connection, with data validity for 3 days.
Comparatively, Smart Prepaid has promos such as Giga Video 50, Giga Games 50 or Giga Work 50, which offer 1GB of open access data, and then 1GB of data every day for 3 days for specific apps. For example, under Giga Video 50, you get the daily 1GB allocation for video apps such as YouTube, iWant, and iFlix. Under Giga Games 50, you get the allocation for some games such as Mobile Legends, and Clash of Clans.
Globe said its promos "were made to help everyone ease into the new normal without the worry of running out of data and being limited by a list of apps."
The P50 promos also include texts to all networks.
There are other data bundles in Globe's new batch of promos. Here's the complete list:
Go50
Data: 5GB
GoWiFi: 1GB
Unlimited texts to all networks
Validity: 3 days
Go90
Data: 8GB
GoWiFi: 1GB
Unlimited texts to all networks
Validity: 7 days
Go120
Data: 10GB
GoWiFi: 2GB
Unlimited texts to all networks
Unlimited calls to Globe/TM
Validity: 7 days
Go140
Data: 10GB
GoWiFi: 2GB
Unlimited texts to all networks
Unlimited calls to Globe/TM
Validity: 7 days
Globe's also introducing a set of "GoBOOSTERS" for the promos:
GoBOOST15: +1GB for all sites and apps, valid for 1 day
GoWATCH10: +1GB for Youtube, Netflix and other video streaming apps, valid for 1 day
GoPLAY10: +1GB for Mobile Legends, Call of Duty, and other gaming apps, valid for 1 day GoSHARE10: +1GB for Facebook, Tiktok and other social media apps, valid for 1 day
GoSHOP10: +1GB for Lazada, ZALORA and other shopping apps, valid for 1 day
GoKOREAN10: +1GB for Viu, V Live and other K-apps, valid for 1 day
GoLONGER10: +1 day validity
Customers can avail of any "GoBOOSTERS" as long as you are registered to any Go promos.
Users can register to the new Go promos via the GlobeOne App at http://glbe.co/globe-one. – Rappler.com