MANILA, Philippines – Apple introduces a new automatic handwashing detection feature for the Apple Watch.

An upcoming update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7, will carry the new feature, which will check if you're washing your hands for at least 20 seconds – the prescribed amount of handwashing time that should kill enough percentage of germs.

The new feature will make use of the Apple Watch's motion sensors, microphones, and on-device machine learning to detect both handwashing motion and the sounds. Once the watch detects you're washing your hands, a 20-second timer starts.

Finish too early, and the Apple Watch will tell you to keep washing. When the watch detects that you've returned home, it will also tell you to wash your hands.

The new feature, being designed to be a strict enforcer of handwashing procedures, will also track handwashing habits, with the Health app on the iPhone recording the frequency and the duration of the user's handwashing.

The Health app will also gently remind users that handwashing is very important in preventing the spread of disease, critical especially in the time of coronavirus.

WatchOS 7 also introduces tracking for dance, core workout, functional strength training, cooldown exercises; sleep tracking; improvements to Noise app that tracks how healthy your listening habits are; and changes to user interface and the ability to share watch faces with other Apple Watch users. – Rappler.com