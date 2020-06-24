MANILA, Philippines – Pre-orders open for the iPhone SE (2020) in the Philippines, Wednesday, June 24, at Smart and Globe.

At Smart, pre-orders will run until July 11, with the phones arriving on July 14. Here are the Smart plans for the cheapest variant of the phone (64GB), all of which will carry a 24-month contract:

Signature Device Plan S

Initial cash-out: P11,400

Monthly fee: P999

Signature Device Plan M

Option A:

Initial cash-out: P3,100

Monthly fee: P1,599

Option B:

Initial cash-out: P5,400

Monthly fee: P1,499

Signature Device Plan L

No initial cash-out

Monthly fee: P1,999



Signature Device Plan XL

No initial cash-out

Monthly fee: P2,999

Here are the Globe iPhone SE postpaid plans, also for the 64GB variant, with the plan number indicating the monthly fee:

Plan 599

Initial cash-out: P19,200



ThePlan 799

Initial cash-out: P18,000



ThePlan 999

Initial cash-out: P13,200

ThePlan 1299

Initial cash-out: P12,000

ThePlan 1499

Initial cash-out: P10,800

ThePlan 1799

Initial cash-out: P2,400

ThePlan 1999

Initial cash-out: P1,200

In Globe's plans, there's a noticeable reduction in initial cash-out moving from Plan 1499 to Plan 1799. There is no cash-out for the following plans: ThePlan 2499, ThePlan 2999, ThePLATINUM Plan 3799, ThePLATINUM Plan 4999, ThePLATINUM Plan 7999.

The more expensive 128GB and 256GB variants will also be available. Colors are red, black, and white.

The iPhone SE is considered a budget iPhone, announced back in April, and priced in the Philippines at P26,490, and $399 in the US. It first arrived in the US back on April 24.

The phone is notable for having an A13 Bionic chip, the same chip found in the much more expensive iPhone 11 phones, but carries much wider bezels than most modern smartphones. This year's iPhone SE is the second generation model from Apple's budget SE line. The first one was released in 2016.

In 2018, Apple also released what was a cheaper variant of its iPhone X phones, the iPhone XR, which launched for P50,990. – Rappler.com