MANILA, Philippines – The original two-wheeled, self-balancing Segway scooter will be saying its farewells on July 15.

Fast Company reported Tuesday, June 23, that Ninebot, the Beijing-based company which currently makes and sells the Segway personal mobility devices, will cease making the Segway PT, the last remaining type under the Segway banner, as well as the Segway SE-3 Patroller, often used by airport security.

Besides shuttering the manufacturing of the devices at its New Hampshire plant in the US on July 15, a total of 21 employees will also be let go. Another 12 will stay on temporarily, handling matters such as warranties and repairs on sold Segways. Meanwhile, 5 employees working on Segway Discovery scooters will also stay on board.

Gizmodo added Ninebot hasn't been making much revenue from the Segway PT, with it accounting for 1.5% of revenue last year. Instead, it's the scooters and electric-powered alternatives to cars for citygoing folks which bring in the money. – Rappler.com