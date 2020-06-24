MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom is urging its users to report spam messages and scams sent to them using a new tool they've set up for that purpose.

In a statement released Tuesday, June 23, Globe asked users to visit its Stop Spam webpage, which will allow customers to file the needed information for a report against a suspected spammer or scammer.

The form will ask for information regarding your account, as well as the type of message received, the content of the message, and the number it came from.

Globe said it will check these reports and deactivate numbers "proven to be repetitive sources of such dubious messages."

Anton Bonifacio, Globe's chief information security officer, said the new initiative aims to help with the company's blocking and filtering mechanisms.

“We are concerned about the problems that could arise from these call and text scams. This is why we continuously work to combat this malicious behavior to provide a spam-free experience for all our customers. While we constantly upgrade and improve our blocking and filtering mechanism to keep unwanted messages from entering our network, we also need the cooperation of our customers to make this effort fully effective,” he said.

In their statement, Globe also pointed out some common scams being perpetrated, such as alleged Globe representatives asking for the PIN of your SIM to upgrade it or people trying to trick users into setting up a share-a-load process on their phones. It reminded users to check the list of official accounts so as to not fall for those tricks. – Rappler.com