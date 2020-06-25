MANILA, Philippines – A social network specially designed for the Filipino esports community will be launched in October.

Called Kalaro, the app will have features such as tournament management and integrated corporate sponsorship features.

Behind the app is software architect Jun Lasco, the head of software company AsiaGroup and business firm Pnex.

“Our goal is to create a central hub for esports entertainment and at the same time, support budding and expert Filipino esports e-athletes to excel through the active support from the esports community, and sponsorship from corporate brands,” said Lasco in a press release.

The platform will have the basic functions of a social network, allowing users to interact with each other. It will also host livestreams for shoutcasters, the esport parlance for gaming commentators, along with information on upcoming gaming tournaments and events.

There will be a paid membership tier in addition to a free tier. The paid membership will net the user access to "some of the platform's unique features." The site will also have its own e-wallet that will carry "Kalaro Gems" that can be used on the site to "gain access to exclusive events" and "unique features." Users also earn "Kalaro Points" as they use the site that can be converted to esports merchandise on the site.

Users will also be able to "launch and manage tournaments" on the app. Brands will also be able to put up online shops, and be given access to features that will allow them to sponsor players, and other esports participants.

Kalaro promises only "limited edition esports items" can be sold in their platform's marketplace.

The platform will hold an official launch in October 2020. Their official site is at www.kalaro.net. – Rappler.com