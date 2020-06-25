MANILA, Philippines – As anticipation for the PlayStation 5 builds, spot reports of the console's alleged price surface here and there.

But one e-commerce site apparently has the price already for Sony's new console: a whopping P250,000.

The official Lazada Philippines Instagram page ran the ad on Instagram, Wednesday, June 24, although it is unclear if the ad has been running longer than that:

The ad is not only incorrect with the price estimation, but is also using a user-made concept design of the PS5. The real design had been revealed about two weeks ago, June 12.

The price of the PS5 will not be P250,000. Expectations put it at about $500 to $750, or in the Philippines, likely around P30,000 to P35,000. These are rough estimates based on historical PlayStation pricing, but it will certainly not be $5,000.

Instead of an official PS5 photo, the advertisement is also using the work of Brian Worton, who posted his take on the PS5's design on Twitter back on April 11.

The PlayStation 5 also isn't available yet, and is expected to launch later this year.

Clicking on the ad takes one to the Lazada Instagram page. We've reached out to Lazada for their response.