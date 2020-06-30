MANILA, Philippines – Toyota Motor Philippines will be holding a Gran Turismo tournament for both casual and pro players in July, with a separate category for each.

The GR Supra GT Cup Asia – Philippines is an e-racing event under Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsports program. It will be held online and will be open to the public, ages 18 and above.

The competition will start in July, and will feature the 2017 game Gran Turismo Sport for the PS4, with drivers using the eponymous Supra cars, specifically the 2020 GR Supra. Winners of the local competition will go on to represent the country in the regional finals, the GR Supra GT Cup – Asia.

The Supra races are Toyota's alternative to the annual Vios Racing Festival – cancelled because of the pandemic – which features the brand's Vios cars.

“We look forward to a better 2021 Vios Racing Festival Season where we can go back to the tracks again and feel the heat and excitement. But for now, we invite everyone to join the GR Supra GT Cup Asia esports Program,” said Toyota Motor Philippines president Atsuhiro Okamoto.

Full details on the contest will be put up on toyota.com.ph and on their Facebook page. – Rappler.com