MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) shut down ABS-CBN subsidiary Sky Cable Corporation's satellite service, and the company's TV Plus channels, on Tuesday, June 30, as the government continues to cripple the network's reach.

To be specific, the orders relating to Sky Cable Corporation's services will only shutter its SKYdirect TV satellite service, which caters to 1.5 million people, according to ABS-CBN. Its cable service through SKYcable as well as its internet service through SKY Fiber will continue to operate.

This was clarified by Sky's customer support Twitter account @skyserves late Tuesday night, June 30.

"Our valued subscribers of SKYCable and SKY Fiber, however, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted services as they are unaffected by the franchise expiration," SKY said in the tweeted image.

"In the spirit of fairness, we continue to appeal to the NTC to extend the same privilege given in the past to other companies whose franchises have expired but are currently pending in Congress to continue its operations until a resolution is passed. We assure our subscribers that we will exhaust all legal remedies to resume our services," ABS-CBN's statement said.

ABS-CBN also has a pending petition with the Supreme Court questioning the NTC's first cease and desist order and "hopes that such petition will be resolved soon in its favor so that it can resume broadcasting on both analog and digital platforms in the service of the Filipino." – Rappler.com