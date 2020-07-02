MANILA, Philippines – Reuters on Wednesday, July 1, reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with the organizers of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which spurred multinational firms, among 400 companies as of writing, to drop Facebook ads this July.

The meeting will take place on Monday or Tuesday, according to one of the organizers, the Anti-Defamation League, a US NGO fighting anti-semitisim and hate. It is joined by other civil rights groups, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and Color of Change. (READ: EXPLAINER: What is the Stop Hate For Profit movement?)

The report also said that Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, and chief product officer Chris Cox asked for the meeting with the campaign organizers last week, with the organizers insisting that Zuckerberg be at the meeting. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg's participation, according to the report.

Facebook has also held at least two meetings with advertisers on Tuesday, June 30, but advertisers were reportedly frustrated as executives offered no new details, and referred to recent press releases. Two Facebook executives who are said to have participated in the meetings were Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business solutions, and Neil Potts, public policy director.

Facebook has been reaching out to executives of the major brands participating in the boycott, according to the report. The report primarily attributes the details to anonymous sources who have participated in the meetings.

In another report, The Information said that the Facebook CEO was quoted as saying that “my guess is that all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough.” He also reportedly called it a “reputational and a partner issue” than an economic one; that the large advertisers in the boycott make up a small portion of their revenue; and that "We’re not gonna change our policies or approach on anything because of a threat to a small percent of our revenue, or to any percent of our revenue.” – Rappler.com