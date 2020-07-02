MANILA, Philippines – Samsung is offering a new device that can supposedly sterilize objects.

Called the ITFIT UV Sterilizer, Samsung says the box-shaped device can kill 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes.

As its name states, it uses ultraviolet light to kill the bacteria, and Samsung says the device has been "tested and proven by 3rd party laboratories." The design of the device makes it possible to enable "sterilization of both top and bottom surface of your devices."

Larger than a hand, the device opens up like a chest, in which one can put devices such as smartphone, watches, sunglasses, and basically whatever that fits. The device also has an added use for compatible Samsung products as it can double as a wireless charger.

The device has been spotted on the Samsung online stores for Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Belgium, and Romania. Only the Thailand store has a listed price, which is 1,590 baht or around 2,500 pesos. – Rappler.com