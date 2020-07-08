MANILA, Philippines – The CEO of tech hardware company Micro-Star International (MSI), Sheng-Chang "Charles" Chiang, died on Tuesday, July 7, at the age of 56.

PC Gamer, citing Liberty Times, said Chiang died after falling from the 7th floor of a building in Taipei's Zhonghe District. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released about Chiang's death.

Chiang had been with MSI for more than 20 years, and became the company's CEO in January 2019.

An MSI spokesperson released a statement to Tom's Hardware, saying, "Earlier today, MSI GM and CEO Charles Chiang passed away. Having been a part of the company for more than 20 years, he made outstanding contributions and was admired by his colleagues."

"Mr. Chiang was a respected leader in the MSI family, and helped pave the way for the brand’s success. We are all deeply saddened by the news, and are mourning the loss of Mr. Chiang. He will be deeply missed by the entire team," the statement added. – Rappler.com