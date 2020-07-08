MANILA, Philippines – Samsung announced Tuesday, July 7 (July 8, Manila time) it would hold a new iteration for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

The virtual event, Samsung said, will be at 10 am Eastern Time in the United States (10 pm, Manila time), with many expecting a formal reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 during the proceedings as well as the possibility of the device sporting a mystic gold paint job.

The livestream will be available on the Samsung U.S. Newsroom and Samsung.com. – Rappler.com