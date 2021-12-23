Rappler website weathers another DDoS attack

At the peak of the attack, the website was receiving nearly a million requests per second

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a week after it was targeted via a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, the Rappler website was once again subjected to a similar offensive, slowing it down Thursday afternoon, December 23.

The attack is still ongoing as of writing. Starting at around 3:50 pm, Philippine time, the attack on the website peaked at nearly a million requests per second. DDoS is a malicious attempt to bring down a website by flooding it with an overwhelming amount of simulated traffic.

Rappler was hit by a similar attack on Wednesday, December 15. The attack peaked at over 750,000 requests and went on for hours from around 5:55 pm to the early hours of December 16. The site stayed up for most of this time but behaved intermittently at various points in between.

The initial attacks on Rappler happened less than a week after the cyberattack that brought down the website of ABS-CBN News. A day after the Rappler attack, the website of Vera Files was likewise brought down by a similar attack.

The attackers shifted their techniques several times for the duration of the attack.

We ask our community to remain patient while we battle and win against these attackers. – Rappler.com