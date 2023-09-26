‘Firewall Ultra’ review: What does a competitive VR shooter feel like? 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Disclosure: Sony provided a digital copy of the game for this review.

MANILA, Philippines – I was excited when Sony provided us with a review copy of Firewall Ultra, sequel to 2018’s Firewall: Zero Hour – then a shining example of what a VR shooter could be.

My point of curiosity stemmed from the fact that competitive shooting games have some of the most hardcore gamers around. Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Counter-strike – these have evolved to be extremely sophisticated games that require the best of the best to learn complex movement abilities, skillful use of special moves and accessories, teamwork, and of course, shooting accuracy.

Can a VR game compare? Can it match the competitive excitement and complexities?

It’s an unfair comparison, since traditional first-person shooters already have decades of experience under their belt. But for those looking to see whether a VR game can scratch that competitive shooting itch just the same, the answer is…probably, not yet.

Firewall Ultra is an earnest effort to be that. The presentation is great. The guns, weapons, and accessories look amazing as do the environments. It’s likely one of the best-looking shooting games out there that really nail a Tom Clancy game-like feel.

The game makes great use of the haptic feedback as well on the controllers, with the triggers giving just the right amount of resistance with every pull, and providing satisfying feedback.

The use of spatial 3D audio matches what you get in traditional FPS games, and becomes an integral part of the strategy – hearing where the footsteps are coming from, and adjusting position to anticipate a coming enemy is necessary to survival and winning.

Especially for a first-time player of a VR shooter, it’s fun to just get the hang of shooting guns in the range. Lining up your aim through the scope takes a while to get used to. But maybe unsurprisingly – since you literally just point the gun the way one probably would in real life – it’s easier to learn than getting proficient on a mouse and keyboard or a keyboard back in the day.

Matches are 4v4. An attacking team tries to acquire data from 3 laptops scattered on the map, while the defending team tries to take them out before they get to all 3 laptops. You and your team can either match up against real people or a computer-controlled team.

In my few hours with the game though, I wasn’t getting the same satisfaction as when I’m successfully able to shoot down an enemy on a traditional FPS. Is pointing the gun in VR just too simple and easy? Does it take time before it gets rewarding? I read up on Reddit, and it seems I’m not alone in my opinion that shooting isn’t nearly as skill-reliant, especially when aiming down sights (ADS-ing).

Certainly, there are some players that are already more skilled than myself when I got to play, but whereas the traditional FPS usually required hours and hours of practice before you can land accurately, the skill battle in Firewall Ultra might come down to other skills rather than sharp aiming, such as who has the quicker trigger finger or, at worst, who’s better at creative positioning a.k.a camping.

I missed the more sophisticated movement mechanics and deadeye shooting required with traditional FPS games that has kept me playing to get better. Check in with me after I spend more time with the game, and maybe we’ll see more clearly what the skill ladder is for this type of game that makes gamers want to keep playing.

Motion sickness may be an issue for some, match wait time is currently long

Like many VR games, you’ll need to deal with motion sickness if that’s a problem for you. Firewall Ultra requires a lot of fast movements, so that’s at least one skill you have to learn: moving fast without getting nauseous or die trying. As is the case with the PSVR 2 flagship, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, I can only play 30 minutes at a time before I need a break. VR experiences may vary though. Some don’t get motion sickness.

(And looking back at Horizon, I also recall looking for something more challenging in terms of gameplay. So far, the only VR game that has gotten me in an addicted I-want-to-try-again-to-get-better loop is the lightsaber-rhythm title Beat Saber.)

I wish there was also an option to go through the menus using traditional buttons instead of exclusive sight control. It just adds to eye fatigue, but not much to the gameplay.

I didn’t like Firewall Ultra’s waiting time for a match too. It takes maybe about 5 minutes to fill up a 4-man team, then another few minutes to get a match. It’s bad use of my 30-minute-at-a-time VR limit. What’s worse is that matches are short. Matches are just a best-of-3. Win 2, and the game is over, and you have to wait for another match.

Shootouts can sometimes be quick, and sometimes they can be drawn out, with the option to revive a teammate – yet, I spent more time in the lobby still. Time will tell if game population and subsequently, match waiting times will improve. And there’s no single-player campaign if you just want to just go VR shooting through set-pieces or story missions.

I haven’t been playing through the game’s progression system, but some have warned and complained that it can be quite the grind, and can take a while to get rewards such as new weapons through regular play.

All in all, Firewall Ultra is an earnest effort at establishing a real, working competitive VR shooter. The great presentation, functional control scheme and shooting mechanics work to build pillars of how a VR shooter should be. But the magic isn’t there yet, that element that made it hard to put down, for example, Counter-Strike, back in the day. – Rappler.com