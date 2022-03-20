‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ first impressions: Ghost fighting makes me feel good

In Bethesda's possibly last PlayStation release, come for the combat magic and 'yokai' and stay for the Shibuya lights and Shiba Inus

Editor’s note: This initial review only covers the first two chapters of ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’, as played on the PS5. This article will be updated with the full review of the game.

In movies, there’s a sub-genre where all the action takes place over the course of one night. Examples include the Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time, the Michael Mann-directed neo-noir Collateral, and cult classics The Warriors and After Hours.

Often utilized in the crime genre, these stories have a certain appeal to them. They are designed to be a mix of action and exhaustion. The “barrage of wild, unforeseen events” approach allows for distinct set pieces, piled one after the other. This makes for a simple but compelling source of tension as protagonist/s are put through a seemingly unending wringer.

Secondly, the quasi-real-time treatment creates an atmosphere of weariness. Beyond high-octane action sequences, these nocturnal marathons are more like endurance tests designed to break the character and drain them of their resolve.

Lastly, since these are stories supposedly occurring in just a couple of hours, location is often restricted to a particular area. Deft storytellers often use this as an opportunity to make the locale as much as a character as their cast. Think the grime of New York after dark, the gilded glitz of Los Angeles, or, in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s case, the rain-slicked, neon-infused streets of Tokyo.

More action than horror

I cite these kinds of films as examples as, 2 chapters and 16 hours into Ghostwire: Tokyo, this supernatural first-person game from developer Tango Gameworks (Evil Within) and published by Bethesda Softworks has more in common with the endurance tests of action cinema rather than straight-up survival horror.

And that’s not a bad thing; it’s a deliberate approach that lends to the distinct gameplay of the Ghostwire. Its action is continual and doled out in bursts; it doesn’t reach the relentlessness of Doom: Eternal, but it’s still a far cry from the somberness of a Silent Hill. It’s just the right amount of breathing room that makes it possible for players to step back and take some time to heal and weave combo attacks from mid-range while the nth wave of enemies lumbers toward them.

In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you inhabit the role of 22-year-old Akito. After a mysterious event coats Tokyo in poisonous fog, 99% of the city’s population goes missing. The streets are littered with the clothes they left behind, and now, in their place, are spirits and monsters of Japanese folklore (collectively called yokai). Among the missing is Akito’s sister Mari.

For reasons yet unveiled, Akito survives “The Vanishing” and is almost immediately possessed by the spirit of the paranormal investigator KK. They form a symbiotic relationship – like those seen in Venom and Jujutsu Kaisen – and using KK’s powers, Akito goes through this one long night to pursue his sister and the mysterious man in the Hannya mask, behind it all.

In crime film archetypes, Akito is the everyman who serves as an audience stand-in, KK is the grizzled private investigator who ropes the protagonist into a world previously unknown, and Mari is the damsel-in-distress (here’s hoping there’s more to the character beyond Chapter 2). Again, it’s simple but compelling enough to grip you as the narrative snowballs and more of the mystery comes to light.

Jujutsu combat

The most notable feature of Ghostwire: Tokyo is its use of Naruto/Doctor Strange-style hand signs as its main arsenal for combat.

These “ethereal weaves” function much like your array of different weapons in a first-person shooter. Wind magic being your default rapid-fire shooters, fireballs your long-range explosive strikes, and water scythes as short-ranged spread attacks handy when enemies get too close to you. You also have paper talismans that conjure distractions or render monsters immobile. There’s also a bow and arrow, which, if we’re being honest, is the least exciting and most cumbersome to wield in your weapons wheel.

Luckily, these skills get unlocked early on in the game, which adds much-needed variety to the gameplay. Your base weapon of wind gusts can quickly get repetitive and stiff, mainly since your attacks are meant to whittle down enemies until they’re exposed enough for you to rip out their “cores,” aka hearts. (So far, no one-shot kills beyond stealth here.)

Quick cycling at a touch of a button allows you to switch attack style in the middle of firefights. This has the added benefit of nifty animations, showing your character conjure different elements with a wave of their hand or a flashy flick of the wrist.

The lack of a dodge maneuver, however, can be jarring at the start, especially since fights are often close- to mid-range, but you get used to it once you get the hang of the parry/spirit shield move. This parry/spirit shield, coupled with close-range “core grabs” you unlock along the way, lends a physicality to the game that is all the more enhanced when played with the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Beautiful, broken Tokyo

As mentioned earlier, Ghostwire: Tokyo is slower-paced than what you’d expect in first-person shooters. This ideology of letting players hang back is also carried over to city exploration.

Though not exactly an open world, you have the leeway to search the nooks and crannies of this newly-desolate Tokyo (well, at least the parts you liberate from ghost fog). There’s also a surprising level of verticality to the exploration, with grappling and gliding a skill you in the starting hours. And, even in stillness, it’s still pretty enjoyable to bask in the ray-traced beauty of smoke, rain, and Shibuya billboards.

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s vision of the Japanese capital is an amplified version of the city’s blending of technology and tradition in real life. It populates the recreated city with equal amounts of cyberpunk-esque neon lights and creatures and reality-bending structures rooted in folklore.

You will also encounter magical cat spirits (nekomata) running convenience stores, gift-giving Shiba Inus, and shapeshifting raccoon dogs (tanuki) as you trek across the city. There are also torii gates that you can cleanse to rid areas of fog and lost spirits to collect with your katashiro (sacred paper dolls).

I played most of the Ghostwire: Tokyo shifting between Quality Mode, which runs the game with ray-traced reflections at a capped 30fps at 4k resolution, and HFR Quality Mode (VSync), which uncaps your frame rate while allowing ray-tracing. Ghostwire’s relatively relaxed gameplay allowed me to spare the additional frames Performance Mode would provide. Playing in both Quality Modes enhanced how I took in the highly-textured world Tango Gameworks has built for the game.

And though I said the game leans more on the action, this doesn’t mean Ghostwire is bereft of horror. Side missions often reference famous Japanese urban legends and movies that lead to set pieces that can be genuinely creepy. From houses and hospitals that transform into endless labyrinths as you wander inside to appearances of the Kuchisake-onna (Japan’s version of the White Lady, which sports a slit mouth beneath a surgical mask) and surprise spirit processions emerging from the fog.

Final thoughts

Overall, I feel like there is still much left to discover in Ghostwire: Tokyo. At the start, I was worried that the gameplay would be still and repetitive, but as the world opened and my character’s skills developed, I found myself enjoying the fluidity of shifting magic attacks and then grappling monsters to rip their cores. Now, however, 16 hours in, I’m beginning to feel the gameplay variety plateau again. But, those empty slots in my weapon wheel are enough a tease to know that there’s more to come for my arsenal.

Right now, I’ve already unlocked all areas and finished every side mission available by the end of Chapter 2. While the process meant exploring a deliberately bare world (some fans may be looking for more of a sandbox), imbibing a ghostly Tokyo after dark and finding little things along the way make for a pretty enjoyable experience.

Whether this is all there is to Ghostwire: Tokyo or there’s more to be unveiled, we’ll see soon enough. My night in Tokyo is still young, and, if it’s anything like the movies, we never actually know how these nocturnal adventures go. – Rappler.com