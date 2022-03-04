Russian news channel RT to broadcast on YouTube-like Rumble after Big Tech curbs

RT. The RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of RT and Sputnik logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022

Rumble is a video site popular among US political conservatives, and is also expected to carry video for Donald Trump's Truth Social app

Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms and Twitter have restricted access to RT following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Streaming media company Roku has removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store globally, a spokesperson said.

Facebook owner Meta said on Tuesday it was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets’ Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

Rumble is a video site popular among US political conservatives. In December, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s media venture, Trump Media and Technology Group, said Rumble will deliver video and streaming for Truth Social, the venture’s social media app that launched in the Apple App Store on January 21. – Rappler.com